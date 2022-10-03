Arkansas' proposed constitutional vote change

Arkansas voters will decide in November if a simple majority of ballots cast continues to have the power to make amendments to the state's constitution.

State of play: There are four issues on the state ballot, including No. 2, known as the "Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment."

Sponsored by Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) and Sen. Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs), it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most future ballot issues.

As it stands, a simple majority of 50% plus one is required. Issue 2 raises the bar to 60%.

The intrigue: Issue 2 would only require a simple majority to pass in November.

Reality check: Though voter turnout in Arkansas' general elections is higher than in its primaries, usually less than one-third of the state's total population turns out to vote.

What they're saying: "Issue 2 was introduced by legislators as a clear attempt to make it nearly impossible for Arkansans to exercise their constitutional right to petition our government," Gennie Diaz of nonpartisan group Protect AR Rights said in a news release. "The current initiative process ensures that all Arkansans, not just politicians and the lobbyists who back them, have a say over the policies put before voters."

The other side: "We value the [state's] constitution and want to make sure that it's protected," Hester told Axios.

The intent of the measure is to safeguard Arkansas against special interest groups with deep pockets that could influence votes.

Be smart: A for vote is in favor of changing the Arkansas Constitution to increase the percentage of votes required to pass constitutional amendments to 60% of the votes cast.

An against vote opposes the change to the Arkansas Constitution.

Of note: The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.