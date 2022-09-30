Food for thought: Rogers' Ramen Nara rocks

On several of my frequently long bike rides during the pandemic, I noticed Ramen Nara in Rogers.

A bowl of noodle soup sounds good on a long ride, especially if it's chilly, but the place was always closed or I needed to push on home.

But my patience was rewarded recently.

The ramen: I settled on the shoyu chicken ($13.50) with noodles, grilled chicken, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, fish cake and scallions in chicken broth.

The only way to describe it: A super-sophisticated take on chicken noodle soup that just hits the spot.

Pork gyoza. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Yes, and: I recommend the pan-fried pork gyoza ($7) as a starter if you're with a friend. The chef knows how to crisp them up just right and they're oh so scarfable.

Of course, why not top it off with a little ice cream ($3)? The strawberry mochi were generous without being too heavy.

Get your own: 301 S. Dodson Rd. in Rogers. Open Monday through Saturday 11am-2pm and 5-8pm.