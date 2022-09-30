55 mins ago - Food and Drink
Food for thought: Rogers' Ramen Nara rocks
On several of my frequently long bike rides during the pandemic, I noticed Ramen Nara in Rogers.
- A bowl of noodle soup sounds good on a long ride, especially if it's chilly, but the place was always closed or I needed to push on home.
- But my patience was rewarded recently.
The ramen: I settled on the shoyu chicken ($13.50) with noodles, grilled chicken, soft-boiled egg, wood-ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, fish cake and scallions in chicken broth.
- The only way to describe it: A super-sophisticated take on chicken noodle soup that just hits the spot.
Yes, and: I recommend the pan-fried pork gyoza ($7) as a starter if you're with a friend. The chef knows how to crisp them up just right and they're oh so scarfable.
- Of course, why not top it off with a little ice cream ($3)? The strawberry mochi were generous without being too heavy.
Get your own: 301 S. Dodson Rd. in Rogers. Open Monday through Saturday 11am-2pm and 5-8pm.
