39 mins ago - News
Mapping Arkansas' brain drain
About 21% more four-year college graduates leave Arkansas than remain as of 2021, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
- Of those who leave the state, most go to Texas, followed by Tennessee and Missouri, a Washington Post data analysis reveals.
Why it matters: Retaining college graduates where they're educated is a contributing factor to growing a state's long-term economic prosperity and developing industry hubs that attract more talent.
By the numbers: Missouri (2%) and Tennessee (1%) retain more students than Arkansas.
- The Natural State is on par with Louisiana and Oklahoma, but 40% more Mississippi graduates leave the state with their degrees.
The bottom line: Texas gains 10% more college-educated people than it graduates.
