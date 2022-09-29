Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 21% more four-year college graduates leave Arkansas than remain as of 2021, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Of those who leave the state, most go to Texas, followed by Tennessee and Missouri, a Washington Post data analysis reveals.

Why it matters: Retaining college graduates where they're educated is a contributing factor to growing a state's long-term economic prosperity and developing industry hubs that attract more talent.

By the numbers: Missouri (2%) and Tennessee (1%) retain more students than Arkansas.

The Natural State is on par with Louisiana and Oklahoma, but 40% more Mississippi graduates leave the state with their degrees.

The bottom line: Texas gains 10% more college-educated people than it graduates.