Tyson Foods announced changes to its leadership team Tuesday, placing a fourth-generation Tyson as its chief financial officer.

What's happening: Stewart Glendinning, former CFO, will become the group president of the company's prepared foods segment. John R. Tyson, who joined the company in 2019 as chief sustainability officer, will serve as CFO while continuing to lead sustainability.

Amy Tu, who has worked as chief legal officer and secretary and executive vice president of global governance and corporate affairs, will also be president of the company's international segment and chief administrative officer.

Context: John R. Tyson is the son of John H. Tyson, chairman of the board of directors, and the great-grandson of the founder, John W. Tyson.

Flashback: The company terminated Chris Langholz as the group president of its international operations in August.

Yes, and: Noelle O'Mara, who previously served as the president of prepared foods, is no longer with the company.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.