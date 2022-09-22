Following a legal battle, voters will decide in November whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

What happened: The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a state Board of Election Commissioners decision to deny certification of the constitutional amendment.

Responsible Growth Arkansas, a group focused on reforming drug-related laws gathered enough signatures from voters to get the issue on the midterm ballot.

Then on Aug. 3, the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners voted not to permit the proposed amendment on the November ballot, arguing the measure did not clearly specify whether there would be a certain THC limit on edibles.

Details: If approved, the new law would allow licensed dispensaries to sell cannabis products to people over age 21 for any reason.

State of play: Medical marijuana is legal in Arkansas.