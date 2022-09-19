120 Tapas Bar in Rogers offers up a tasty brunch
It turns out you can never go wrong with a charcuterie board — even first thing in the morning.
What’s happening: The 120 Tapas Bar in downtown Rogers opened in January and is serving up Spanish-style small plates, so you can try a little bit of everything for dinner or for Sunday brunch.
- The brunch plates are not quite as small, but that didn’t stop us from ordering more to try. That’s what to-go boxes are for.
The verdict: This place is a real treat for those looking for some elevated and creative dishes.
- I tried the poached eggs with manchego cheese and serrano ham. The eggs come in a bravas sauce, which is usually made with smoked paprika, and the dish comes with crostinis that are perfect for dipping in the sauce.
Yes, and: For those with a sweet tooth, the orange and cinnamon-infused Spanish French toast may actually be the fluffiest French toast I’ve ever had. And adding the churros to the charcuterie board is worth the extra $4.
When and where: Brunch is served 10am-2pm Sunday, and dinner is 5-9pm Thursday and 5-10pm Friday and Saturday at 120 S. Second St. in Rogers.
