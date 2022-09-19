120 Tapas Bar in Rogers offers up a tasty brunch

It turns out you can never go wrong with a charcuterie board — even first thing in the morning.

What’s happening: The 120 Tapas Bar in downtown Rogers opened in January and is serving up Spanish-style small plates, so you can try a little bit of everything for dinner or for Sunday brunch.

The brunch plates are not quite as small, but that didn’t stop us from ordering more to try. That’s what to-go boxes are for.

The verdict: This place is a real treat for those looking for some elevated and creative dishes.

I tried the poached eggs with manchego cheese and serrano ham. The eggs come in a bravas sauce, which is usually made with smoked paprika, and the dish comes with crostinis that are perfect for dipping in the sauce.

Yes, and: For those with a sweet tooth, the orange and cinnamon-infused Spanish French toast may actually be the fluffiest French toast I’ve ever had. And adding the churros to the charcuterie board is worth the extra $4.

When and where: Brunch is served 10am-2pm Sunday, and dinner is 5-9pm Thursday and 5-10pm Friday and Saturday at 120 S. Second St. in Rogers.