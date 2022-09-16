Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Breweries in Arkansas are going strong despite the craft beer industry taking a pandemic-induced hit.

By the numbers: Three of the state's five largest breweries increased production in 2021, and one saw just a 3% dip.

Springdale-based Core Brewing experienced a whopping 510% increase.

Context: Jesse Core, CEO of Core Brewing, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the uptick in manufacturing can be attributed to moving away from pubs and focusing on distribution.

The big picture: The U.S. craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market moved up 1%.