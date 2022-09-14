Soda Health gets $25 million to simplify benefits

Benefits-matching startup Soda Health of Bentonville raised $25 million in Series A funding, CEO Robby Knight exclusively tells Axios Pro's Health Tech author Erin Brodwin.

Why it matters: Medicare Advantage is an increasingly competitive market, with plans amplifying supplemental benefits to edge out would-be rivals.

How it works: Knight, the former head of consumer health innovation at Walmart, says Soda straddles retail, finance and health care in an effort to simplify supplemental benefits.

Benefits are often difficult to locate — not to mention use — and typically arrive in a combination of mail-order, online and in-person formats.

Yes, and: Soda matches people with what Knight calls "personalized" benefits, then provides them with a single prepaid debit card to use at participating retailers.

The company is currently focused on the Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets, where it faces fewer rivals, but also has an expanding presence in the employer sector.

What's next: Knight says the company is on track to serve half a million people in the next 12 months.

Soda aims to build up its presence in the employer sector and offer its services to nonprofits next.

