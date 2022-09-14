23 mins ago - Business

Arkansas tourism tax collections set new record

Worth Sparkman
A photo of two people looking at a tall waterfall.
Twin Falls near Jasper. Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Arkansas collected nearly $21 million in tourism tax revenue in 2021, eclipsing 2019's record $18 million.

What's happening: The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism released its annual economic report Tuesday.

  • The report trails almost a full year.

Why it matters: The state's 2% tourism tax on lodging and attractions goes to the marketing budget used to lure even more visitors.

By the numbers: Roughly 41 million in-state and out-of-state travelers spent an estimated $8 billion exploring the Natural State last year, about even with pre-pandemic 2019.

  • The spending supported more than 64,000 jobs.
  • The state collected an estimated $467 million in taxes, and cities collected $186 million in local taxes.
