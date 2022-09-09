47 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dining on NWA Mall doughnuts

Worth Sparkman
Pictured are cinnamon sugar, cookies and cream and Fruity Pebbles versions. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I've made this point before: I love doughnuts.

The setup: Of all the places, Mochi Xo is located in the Northwest Arkansas Mall food court.

  • Boba teas and fancy matcha drinks seem to drive much of its business.
  • But there's no missing the colorful, teething-ring shaped doughnuts on display.

The verdict: Flavors rotate weekly. On deck when I went by were cinnamon sugar, cookies and cream, Fruity Pebbles and (not pictured) funnel cake ($3.25 each or $8.50 for three).

  • I tried bites of several — it's for work! — and the glutinous rice flour used gives them a slightly chewy, slightly dense consistency, but not like a cake doughnut.
  • Those with icing seemed more like a sweet treat, and, pro tip, the crunch of Fruity Pebbles really sets it off nicely.

Try some: Mochi Xo is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm and noon-6pm on Sunday.

