47 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dining on NWA Mall doughnuts
I've made this point before: I love doughnuts.
- I also love mochi-wrapped ice cream, so when I learned Mochi Xo had combined the two … well, that's worth trying.
The setup: Of all the places, Mochi Xo is located in the Northwest Arkansas Mall food court.
- Boba teas and fancy matcha drinks seem to drive much of its business.
- But there's no missing the colorful, teething-ring shaped doughnuts on display.
The verdict: Flavors rotate weekly. On deck when I went by were cinnamon sugar, cookies and cream, Fruity Pebbles and (not pictured) funnel cake ($3.25 each or $8.50 for three).
- I tried bites of several — it's for work! — and the glutinous rice flour used gives them a slightly chewy, slightly dense consistency, but not like a cake doughnut.
- Those with icing seemed more like a sweet treat, and, pro tip, the crunch of Fruity Pebbles really sets it off nicely.
Try some: Mochi Xo is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm and noon-6pm on Sunday.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.