I've made this point before: I love doughnuts.

I also love mochi-wrapped ice cream, so when I learned Mochi Xo had combined the two … well, that's worth trying.

The setup: Of all the places, Mochi Xo is located in the Northwest Arkansas Mall food court.

Boba teas and fancy matcha drinks seem to drive much of its business.

But there's no missing the colorful, teething-ring shaped doughnuts on display.

The verdict: Flavors rotate weekly. On deck when I went by were cinnamon sugar, cookies and cream, Fruity Pebbles and (not pictured) funnel cake ($3.25 each or $8.50 for three).

I tried bites of several — it's for work! — and the glutinous rice flour used gives them a slightly chewy, slightly dense consistency, but not like a cake doughnut.

Those with icing seemed more like a sweet treat, and, pro tip, the crunch of Fruity Pebbles really sets it off nicely.

Try some: Mochi Xo is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8pm and noon-6pm on Sunday.