Some Arkansas hospitals are on life support.

What happened: A governor-appointed steering committee recommended $60 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money be used to help hospitals on the verge of demise remain open for business.

The positive vote from the committee came Wednesday along with 10 other health care-related projects, valued at a combined $114 million.

Why it matters: Rising costs and labor shortages have put some Arkansas hospitals in a severe financial crunch. Several hospitals, especially those serving rural communities, are in immediate danger of closure, according to the Department of Human Services' request to the steering committee.

The document didn't provide details about which or how many hospitals are in need.

Details: To be eligible for emergency funds from DHS, the agency will require a hospital show it is in "immediate jeopardy" of closure by having less than 90 days of cash on hand and insufficient assets to cover its liabilities.

Within 90 days of receiving the money, the hospital will have to provide DHS with a detailed plan for financial sustainability.

There will be a $10 million cap for each hospital.

Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

By the numbers: Other projects approved by the steering committee include:

$10 million to support up to 52 rural hospitals as part of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.

$5 million to provide training of teams working in the state's behavioral health agencies to benefit children and adults with mental health needs.

$9.6 million will help build a 90-bed facility in Little Rock for Women & Children First, the state's largest domestic violence shelter.

Seven of the projects approved, valued at a combined $29.8 million, were for colleges and technical schools across the state.

The money will help pay for construction projects or ventilation upgrades to facilities that either impact the health of the students or bolster existing health care study programs.

Context: It's the second time in a month the committee met. Previously, the group approved $300 million for water projects and $9 million to pay for additional state prosecutors and public defenders.

In all, the group approved spending more than $423 million from the state's total of $1.57 billion in ARPA funds in August.

The money must be spent on one of eight criteria, including the public health response to COVID-19 and addressing health care needs exacerbated by the pandemic.

What we're watching: Arkansas' ARPA money left for allocation is roughly $452 million.