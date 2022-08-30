I have a New Orleans-inspired, dessert food truck for you to try.

The verdict: The beignets at Meaux Beignet were perfectly hot and fresh, sweet but not too sweet. And you get three for $6 — perfect for sharing, but a small enough order to eat the whole thing.

On the menu: Beignets four ways — regular, Ozark (with chocolate sauce), pecan candy (caramelized pralines, raw honey and roasted pecans) and woo pig sooie (raspberry swirl ice cream sandwiched between two beignets).

Complete the snack with a chicory coffee or cafe au lait.

When and where: 11:30am–1:30pm and 6:30-8:30pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 11am-1pm and 3:30-8:30pm Friday through Sunday. You can usually find the truck at Bentonville Brewing Company at 901 S.W. 14th St.