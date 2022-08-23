Like the child I am, I was excited to check out Icescreams recently, which opened in June in South Fayetteville.

The spot is inside the building that used to house Flying Burger & Seafood at 4280 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The setup: The dining room was immaculate, but also empty.

Setting the vacant seats and the non-sequitur, neon sign reading: "Life, Liberty and ICESCREAMS" aside, I felt there was a treat in store.

I opted for a "double scream burger" with waffle fries and a drink ($10.50).

The food: The patty was obviously from a foodservice distributor and packed no special flavor. That coupled with the fact that the meat was warm, not hot, means it's a nothing-burger in my book.

Waffle fries aren't the gimmick they used to be, and some on my plate were not thoroughly cooked.

An after-lunch ice cream treat had been TBD, but given the food and that the joint only offers soft serve and Dole Whip, I passed.

The bottom line: I ate here so you wouldn't have to.

Yes, but: If you're feeling ice cream-curious on a hot evening, it might be worth a stop to check out one of Icescream's Frydae combos — french fries drizzled in chocolate sauce with a side of soft serve for dipping.