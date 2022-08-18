Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an agreement Wednesday to jointly make the region a hub for advanced mobility.

Why it matters: Efforts to grow the industry are projected to create up to 55,000 new jobs in fields such as software engineering, cybersecurity analytics, drone piloting, vehicle maintenance, mechanical engineering and industrial engineering, according to a news release from 4Media Group.

State of play: This two-state collaboration isn't happening in a vacuum.

Arkansas companies want the state to be a leader in "next-generation transportation" — from drones to flying cars — and Hutchinson earlier this year established a council dedicated to the future of mobility.

The University of Arkansas is in the process of developing a fresh plan for education and research in mobility.

UP.Summit took place in Bentonville in June, bringing together established transportation companies and fresh entrepreneurs.

Electric vehicle maker Canoo recently moved to NWA, and Walmart is buying 4,500 vehicles from the company.

Yes, and: Tulsa-based venture capital firm Atento Capital recently launched 412 Angels, an invite-only network to connect entrepreneurs, investors and would-be investors with early-stage startups in part to build an economic bridge between NWA and Tulsa.

Details: The joint effort includes: