I finally got a taste of France here in NWA.

The verdict: I can confirm those of us who are late to the Crepes Paulette party have been missing out. This diner-like restaurant with yellow umbrellas hanging from the ceiling by slinkies is charming and an upgrade from a concept that began as a food truck back in 2010.

I went for a Monte Cristo — that's la Monte Cristo at Crepes Paulette — which folds ham, cheddar cheese, jam and egg neatly into a handheld crepe. No frills, just a really well done dish.

On the menu: Crepes for any meal plus dessert. You can stop here for breakfast with a classic ham, egg and cheese, the French toast or pick from a lengthy list of savory or sweet crepes.

I have my eye on the la turtle — pecans, dark chocolate ganache and salted caramel.

When and where: 10am-7pm Monday through Friday and 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday at 100 S.W. Eighth St. Ste. 4 in Bentonville.