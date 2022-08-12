Midterm races in NWA to watch
The filing deadline for municipal races passed on Wednesday, and there's a lengthy list of local candidates to consider before November's election.
Why it matters: These are the people in your backyard who make a lot of decisions for and about your city — like how your tax dollars are spent and what's built in your neighborhood.
What's happening: All four of NWA's largest cities have contested city council races. (The small towns do, too. Find your Benton County and Washington County cities.)
Fayetteville City Council
- Ward 2, Position 1 — incumbent Mark Kinion and Sarah Moore
- Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Sloan Scroggin and Scott Berna
Bentonville City Council
- Ward 1, Position 1 — Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba
- Ward 2, Position 1 — Cynthia Acree and Ragan Hensley
- Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Aubrey Patterson and Tyler Masters
- Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Octavio Sanchez and Tom Hoehn
Springdale City Council
- Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Brian Powell, Rick Culver, Mike Stevens and Alice Gachuzo-Colin
- Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Amelia Taldo-Williams and Spencer Ordonez
Rogers City Council
- Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Clay Kendall, Trey Weaver, Vonnice Boone and Rachel Crawford
- Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Barney Hayes and Richard Labit
Yes, and: Five of the seven Bentonville School Board seats are up for grabs, and all five races are contested. See the candidates.
- Five of the nine Board of Trustee positions at NorthWest Arkansas Community Colleges have contested races. See the candidates.
Cities with mayoral openings that are up in the air include:
- Bella Vista — Three-way race including Randy Murray and council members John Flynn and Steven Bourke.
- Cave Springs — incumbent Randall Noblett and Mike Maloney
- Centerton — a whopping five candidates including incumbent Bill Edwards, Michael Commet, Wendy Henson, Lance Johnson and Mike Blakeman
- Elkins — Troy Reed and Paul Graham
- Farmington — incumbent Ernie Penn, council member Diane Bryant and Jerrod Fraley
- Goshen — Shawn Mayfield and Russell Stroud
- Gravette — incumbent Kurt Maddox and Dale Ayres Sr.
- Highfill — Chris Holland and Jeremy Rogers
- Lowell — incumbent Chris Moore and Rodney Judy
- Tontitown — Joey Pianalto and Angela Russell
- West Fork — S. Heith Caudle, Ray Foster and Steve Winkler
