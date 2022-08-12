Midterm races in NWA to watch

The filing deadline for municipal races passed on Wednesday, and there's a lengthy list of local candidates to consider before November's election.

Why it matters: These are the people in your backyard who make a lot of decisions for and about your city — like how your tax dollars are spent and what's built in your neighborhood.

What's happening: All four of NWA's largest cities have contested city council races. (The small towns do, too. Find your Benton County and Washington County cities.)

Fayetteville City Council

Ward 2, Position 1 — incumbent Mark Kinion and Sarah Moore

Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Sloan Scroggin and Scott Berna

Bentonville City Council

Ward 1, Position 1 — Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba

Ward 2, Position 1 — Cynthia Acree and Ragan Hensley

Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Aubrey Patterson and Tyler Masters

Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Octavio Sanchez and Tom Hoehn

Springdale City Council

Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Brian Powell, Rick Culver, Mike Stevens and Alice Gachuzo-Colin

Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Amelia Taldo-Williams and Spencer Ordonez

Rogers City Council

Ward 3, Position 1 — incumbent Clay Kendall, Trey Weaver, Vonnice Boone and Rachel Crawford

Ward 4, Position 1 — incumbent Barney Hayes and Richard Labit

Yes, and: Five of the seven Bentonville School Board seats are up for grabs, and all five races are contested. See the candidates.

Five of the nine Board of Trustee positions at NorthWest Arkansas Community Colleges have contested races. See the candidates.

Cities with mayoral openings that are up in the air include: