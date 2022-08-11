University of Arkansas enrollment on track to set record

College students are unpacking this week, and the University of Arkansas expects to have more students and the largest-ever freshman class this fall, spokesperson John Thomas told Axios.

By the numbers: Official enrollment numbers are not available yet, but it looks like the school could top 30,000 students, including about 7,000 first-year students.

The university had 29,068 students in the fall of 2021, including undergraduate and grad students.

Yes, and: "We're also on track to set a significant new record for the number of Arkansans in the freshman class this fall, which is all great news for our campus and state," Thomas wrote in an email.

The breakdown of in-state and out-of-state students won't be available until the eleventh day of classes.

The intrigue: The university must get creative with housing for those who want to live on campus. About 900 will live in nearby, off-campus apartments, including The Locale Fayetteville, The Vue, The Marshall at Arkansas and Ozark Villas.

Those students sign contracts with University Housing as if they were living in a dorm, Thomas said.

Apartments come furnished and are on the Razorback Transit bus route.

On-campus housing can accommodate 6,274 students, according to University Housing's website.

Of note: U of A does not have any new dorms in the works, Thomas said.