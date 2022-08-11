1 hour ago - News

University of Arkansas enrollment on track to set record

College students are unpacking this week, and the University of Arkansas expects to have more students and the largest-ever freshman class this fall, spokesperson John Thomas told Axios.

By the numbers: Official enrollment numbers are not available yet, but it looks like the school could top 30,000 students, including about 7,000 first-year students.

  • The university had 29,068 students in the fall of 2021, including undergraduate and grad students.

Yes, and: "We're also on track to set a significant new record for the number of Arkansans in the freshman class this fall, which is all great news for our campus and state," Thomas wrote in an email.

  • The breakdown of in-state and out-of-state students won't be available until the eleventh day of classes.

The intrigue: The university must get creative with housing for those who want to live on campus. About 900 will live in nearby, off-campus apartments, including The Locale Fayetteville, The Vue, The Marshall at Arkansas and Ozark Villas.

  • Those students sign contracts with University Housing as if they were living in a dorm, Thomas said.
  • Apartments come furnished and are on the Razorback Transit bus route.
  • On-campus housing can accommodate 6,274 students, according to University Housing's website.

Of note: U of A does not have any new dorms in the works, Thomas said.

