University of Arkansas enrollment on track to set record
College students are unpacking this week, and the University of Arkansas expects to have more students and the largest-ever freshman class this fall, spokesperson John Thomas told Axios.
By the numbers: Official enrollment numbers are not available yet, but it looks like the school could top 30,000 students, including about 7,000 first-year students.
- The university had 29,068 students in the fall of 2021, including undergraduate and grad students.
Yes, and: "We're also on track to set a significant new record for the number of Arkansans in the freshman class this fall, which is all great news for our campus and state," Thomas wrote in an email.
- The breakdown of in-state and out-of-state students won't be available until the eleventh day of classes.
The intrigue: The university must get creative with housing for those who want to live on campus. About 900 will live in nearby, off-campus apartments, including The Locale Fayetteville, The Vue, The Marshall at Arkansas and Ozark Villas.
- Those students sign contracts with University Housing as if they were living in a dorm, Thomas said.
- Apartments come furnished and are on the Razorback Transit bus route.
- On-campus housing can accommodate 6,274 students, according to University Housing's website.
Of note: U of A does not have any new dorms in the works, Thomas said.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.