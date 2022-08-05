Don't forget: Tax-free weekend in Arkansas

If you've been putting off a purchase, there may be a slight price break this weekend.

What's happening: Arkansas' tax-free holiday runs Aug. 6-7 (midnight to midnight).

Why it matters: Just in time for back-to-school inflation, the holiday aims to offset hot inflation, which remains a huge challenge, with price shocks not seen since the 1980s that are squeezing consumers and souring their view of the economy.

Details: Tax won't be charged statewide on any item falling into categories including:

Clothing less than $100 per item.

Accessories less than $50 per item (including cosmetics, jewelry or sunglasses).

Electronics commonly used by students for study (computers, cell phones, printers).

School art supplies and instructional materials.

Yes, but: Several items under safety, sporting or sewing equipment are taxable.

The bottom line: Check out the official list of what gets taxed — and what doesn’t — before heading out to shop.