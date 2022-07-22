Arkansas' Arvest Bank clouded by Google

Arvest Bank Group, Inc. took another step toward its digital future this week.

What's happening: The Fayetteville-based company said Thursday it entered into a five-year deal with Google Cloud to host its data.

The bank will also use Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline services and, it says, create a better banking experience both online and in person.

Why it matters: To stay competitive and continue attracting younger customers who've grown up with digital wallets, brick-and-mortar banks are working to keep up with digital-only "neobanks" like Chime and Varo.

Most are digital services that pass to other institutions, but Varo is a nationally chartered bank.

Yes, and: Banks create and use a lot of data that's costly to maintain. Investments in hardware can be a deterrent for any company. Outsourced data services like Google's can help businesses stay nimble.

Context: Arvest has $26.6 billion in total assets and is the largest bank in Arkansas in terms of deposit market share, with $13.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2021.

The company has more than 200 banks in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

What they're saying: Laura Merling, Arvest's chief operations and transformation officer, joined the bank from Google Cloud earlier this year.

She told Axios that one of Arvest's data centers will no longer be needed, but employees are getting upskill training to avoid job cuts. A test with Google Cloud and historical Arvest data meant some transactions happened 30-50% faster than before, Merling said.

Meanwhile, Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff started investing in its digital transformation in 2018, Arkansas Business reports, estimated to cost $100 million.

Its Coin Checking account, aimed at first-time users, accounted for more than 7% of Simmons' checking accounts in the bank's first quarter.

Go deeper with Axios Pro: