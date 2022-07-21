Data: Bureau of Justice Statistics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

In the map above, only six states nationwide saw a reduced inmate death rate between 2009 and 2019.

Arkansas' number of deaths per 100,000 incarcerated people increased from 375 to 483 during that time, making it the 16th highest state in terms of rate change in inmate mortality.

See an interactive version of the map.

