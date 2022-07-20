I personally can always use a little more feta, hummus and falafel in my life.

What's happening: Newly acquired Zoë's Kitchen and their two NWA locations have transformed into Arkansas' first CAVA restaurants.

The scene: It's basically Chipotle but for Mediterranean food.

You can build a bowl with greens, grains (rice, lentils or RightRice made with chickpeas and lentils) or a mix of greens and grains, and top it with a protein such as spicy lamb meatballs or grilled chicken and toppings of your choice.

A few standard bowls are also on the menu, such as a Greek salad or the harissa avocado bowl with greens, rice, crazy feta, hummus, harissa honey chicken, fire-roasted corn, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, feta and vinaigrette.

The verdict: I'm officially a fan. I got a greens and grains bowl and gave the RightRice a try. It's a good veggie alternative to regular rice, but don't expect to mistake it for the real thing.

This bowl was loaded with half grilled chicken, half falafel and topped with red pepper hummus, olives, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions. Try the crazy feta — a jalapeno-infused whipped cheese spread, on anything.

Bonus: If you or your lunch buddy eat a vegetarian or vegan diet, this place has options for you.

When and where: 10:45am-10pm daily at 3379 N. College Ave. Ste. 8 in Fayetteville and 4007 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.