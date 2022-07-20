Fast-casual Greek bowls have arrived
I personally can always use a little more feta, hummus and falafel in my life.
What's happening: Newly acquired Zoë's Kitchen and their two NWA locations have transformed into Arkansas' first CAVA restaurants.
The scene: It's basically Chipotle but for Mediterranean food.
You can build a bowl with greens, grains (rice, lentils or RightRice made with chickpeas and lentils) or a mix of greens and grains, and top it with a protein such as spicy lamb meatballs or grilled chicken and toppings of your choice.
- A few standard bowls are also on the menu, such as a Greek salad or the harissa avocado bowl with greens, rice, crazy feta, hummus, harissa honey chicken, fire-roasted corn, avocado, pickled onions, cucumber, feta and vinaigrette.
The verdict: I'm officially a fan. I got a greens and grains bowl and gave the RightRice a try. It's a good veggie alternative to regular rice, but don't expect to mistake it for the real thing.
- This bowl was loaded with half grilled chicken, half falafel and topped with red pepper hummus, olives, Greek vinaigrette, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions. Try the crazy feta — a jalapeno-infused whipped cheese spread, on anything.
Bonus: If you or your lunch buddy eat a vegetarian or vegan diet, this place has options for you.
When and where: 10:45am-10pm daily at 3379 N. College Ave. Ste. 8 in Fayetteville and 4007 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.
