Where Arkansas' population is aging

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The median age of the population in Washington County is 32.8, and in Benton County it's 35.6.

That's younger than those living in central Arkansas' Pulaski (37.9) and Saline (40.3) counties.

Driving the news: New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released last week, providing detailed information on a county-by-county level.

By the numbers: Arkansas counties are younger than the U.S. average age of 38.8.

Clark County, where Arkadelphia is located, has an average age of 32.6.

Marion County in north-central is the oldest, with an average age of 51.9 years.

View an interactive map of the population estimates.