42 mins ago - News
Where Arkansas' population is aging
The median age of the population in Washington County is 32.8, and in Benton County it's 35.6.
- That's younger than those living in central Arkansas' Pulaski (37.9) and Saline (40.3) counties.
Driving the news: New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released last week, providing detailed information on a county-by-county level.
By the numbers: Arkansas counties are younger than the U.S. average age of 38.8.
- Clark County, where Arkadelphia is located, has an average age of 32.6.
- Marion County in north-central is the oldest, with an average age of 51.9 years.
View an interactive map of the population estimates.
