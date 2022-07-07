42 mins ago - News

Where Arkansas' population is aging

Worth Sparkman
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The median age of the population in Washington County is 32.8, and in Benton County it's 35.6.

  • That's younger than those living in central Arkansas' Pulaski (37.9) and Saline (40.3) counties.

Driving the news: New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released last week, providing detailed information on a county-by-county level.

By the numbers: Arkansas counties are younger than the U.S. average age of 38.8.

  • Clark County, where Arkadelphia is located, has an average age of 32.6.
  • Marion County in north-central is the oldest, with an average age of 51.9 years.
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

View an interactive map of the population estimates.

