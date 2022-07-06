A deliciously fresh hideaway for Fayetteville

I checked out Fayetteville's brand new restaurant The Hills Hideaway during its opening week.

The vibe: This spot is tucked inside the large, mixed-use building in downtown Fayetteville behind Smoke & Barrel Tavern, and it feels like a step up from casual — a good lunch date spot.

The verdict: The place is a home run. The gyro with marinated chicken, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on pita bread with a side of truffle fries was delicious.

I also sampled my fellow diner's Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and it was nice and crispy instead of the overly greasy mess that you risk when ordering a fried chicken sandwich.

I don't know what they're putting in the house aioli that came alongside the fries and drizzled on the goat cheese bombs (yes, balls of fried goat cheese — for serious cheese lovers only), but I want more.

Yes, and: Don't forget to order one of their cocktails, which all cleverly have the word "hill" in their names.

What's next: I didn't have room to try the churro sundae, but I'll be back.

When and where: 11am to midnight daily at 401 W. Watson St., Ste. 203 in Fayetteville.