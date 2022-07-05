Arkansas photographer documents gritty side of Route 66

Photo courtesy of Jeff Sonnabend

Star of song, stage and screen, the neon-lit parts of Route 66 are the embodiment of 1950s-era Americana.

But the reality of the road in the 2020s is mostly busted, sun-bleached asphalt, barren trees and rundown main streets.

What's happening: Northwest Arkansas photographer Jeff Sonnabend turned his camera on some less publicized and gritty sights on the road and the people who live along it.

He'll launch a Kickstarter this summer to help publish a 200-page book, "The Route 66 Primer."

Photo courtesy Jeff Sonnabend

The big picture: Sonnabend told Axios his photographic philosophy is to show "real America to Americans so that people can — for better or worse — know the good, bad and everything in the middle."

The idea harkens back to the 1930s when Dorothea Lange and others photographed Great Depression-stricken farmers and migrants for public awareness.

Background: The germ of the book idea came when Sonnabend began documenting parts of the U.S. in photo journals on his website Interstate Magazine sometime around 2016.

Details: It took over a year to shoot the images for "The Route 66 Primer." Sonnabend, who resides in Bentonville, lived for short stints in a Sprinter van converted for his purpose.

"I'll drive to whatever town or whatever catches my eye," he said. "I stop, get out and just walk, walk, walk, walk."

Most of his images are taken with a wide-angle lens.

"I always try to be respectful of my subjects," he told Axios. "So what you see is accurate, truthful and a respectful representation of what's really there."

What to watch: You can see Sonnabend's work on Instagram and in Interstate Magazine.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Sonnabend