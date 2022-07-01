Where to get your NWA kaboom on
Fireworks prices are up 25-30% because of demand and inflation, so families may want to watch public shows to get their fix on the Fourth of July.
Details: Here's where you can watch in most of NWA’s largest cities for the holiday (unless noted otherwise) — or, if you want to do it yourself, when each city allows you to.
Bentonville
- Where to watch: Orchards Park, 7pm. Admission is free.
- When you can shoot off: 12pm to 12am, July 3-4.
Rogers
- Where to watch: Cross Church, 5-10pm (July 3); Walmart AMP, 7:30pm. Tickets required.
- When you can shoot off: 11am to 11pm, July 2-4.
Springdale
- Where to watch: Arvest Ballpark, 6:30pm. Tickets required to see the Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers.
- When you can shoot off: 8am to 10pm, July 1-4.
Fayetteville
- Where to watch: No official show.
- When you can shoot off: 10am to 10pm, July 1-3, and 10am to 11pm, July 4.
1 important thing: All four cities ban aerial fireworks attached to a stick (bottle rockets). And the rules may change if local fire departments deem shooting fireworks unsafe because of heat.
Of note: Several communities in the area will also be hosting fireworks shows over the weekend. A comprehensive list is published by the Fayetteville Flyer and at NWA Travel Guide.
Threat level: Keep in mind, fireworks have created panic in crowds recently when mistaken as gunfire.
- It pays to be situationally aware, especially when you're around lots of people with both fire and explosions.
