Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Charging stations for electric vehicles could soon become ubiquitous, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

What's happening: With Arkansas' $54 million share from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, there may be charging stations about every 50 miles along our interstates.

The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and the state's Department of Transportation are working on an infrastructure plan for how the money will be used.

Why it matters: EV registrations have doubled over the past year to about 5% of all new cars, and shoppers have dozens of new choices, with many more on the way, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Details: Each charging station with four fast chargers and amenities will cost about $1 million.

The department won't own or operate any of the chargers and wants public or private parties to build them, or a combination of both.

Background: The program, established by President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, will carve out $5 billion over five years to help states create a charging station network, particularly along interstates. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access the funds.

Data: U.S. Department of Energy; Map: Axios Visuals

What to watch: Arkansas plans to submit its map to the Federal Highway Administration in September.