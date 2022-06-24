The end of Roe v. Wade in Arkansas

The highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court opinion out Friday means the end of Roe v. Wade and will effectively make performing an abortion a felony in Arkansas.

State of play: The federal court's decision triggers Act 180 of 2019, which bans abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Under the Arkansas law, doctors could be fined up to $100,000, face 10 years in prison or both. The law does not punish a person for receiving an abortion.

The big picture: More than half of the state's population is made up of women. A woman living in Arkansas with an unwanted pregnancy would potentially have to travel hundreds of miles to reach a health clinic or receive a prescription for pills that will start the process.

What we're watching: A contingency in the law requires the state's attorney general to confirm SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade.