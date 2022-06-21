Walmart adds Rogers health clinic

Walmart will open a second health clinic in NWA.

Background: The corporate giant began rolling out its Walmart Health clinics in 2019, including at its Springdale location on Elm Springs Road in 2020. The clinics are intended to offer primary care with low, transparent prices for people with and without insurance.

What's happening: The latest clinic will be at the store at 2110 W. Walnut St., Talk Business & Politics reported.

Yes, and: The Fort Smith store at 2100 N. 62nd St. will also get a clinic.

The big picture: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told reporters earlier this month during the annual Walmart shareholders events that the company is seeing high demand for this offering. He added that the business does not have a specific goal for how many clinics it plans to open, adding that health care needs vary widely by community.

Walmart recently bought a telehealth company, MeMD.

The company plans to have more than 25 clinics open nationwide by the end of this summer.

Details: The Springdale clinic, for example, offers medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services. An annual checkup for an adult is $50 and $30 for a child. A dental exam including X-rays plus cleaning for an adult is $60 and $80 for kids.