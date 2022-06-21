Start your day feeling hip

I'm always looking for a good cup of coffee, and it's merely a bonus if it's accompanied by a breakfast pastry.

Enter The Hip Cafe. This spot is a little out of the way in South Fayetteville, and it's a cozy place for a casual breakfast or lunch.

The verdict: The orange and cranberry bread and the banana nut bread are nice Saturday treats with a side of caffeine in a cup.

Less sugary menu options, such as a breakfast wrap with eggs or tofu, tots, cheese and veggies, are also available..

The intrigue: The cafe also has a full vegan sandwich menu for lunch, with items like a "turkey" sandwich with avocado, lettuce and garlic chive aioli and a "roast beef" sandwich with caramelized onions, spinach, feta and horseradish mayo.

When and where: 7:30am-3pm Monday through Friday and 8am-2pm Saturday at 2229 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.