It's the 18th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride weekend.

Be smart: Pride commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York after police raided a gay club. The event is often attributed with kick-starting the gay rights movement.

Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and often serves as a time to highlight gay and transgender rights and issues.

Nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Equality hosts NWA Pride. Other groups and businesses also participate or are hosting special events this weekend.

What's happening: Downtown Fayetteville will be taken over by all things Pride on Saturday, including the festival from 11am-5pm on Dickson Street and West Avenue followed by the parade down Dickson Street.

The Big Gay Market, with items from LGBTQ+ vendors, will be at the Walton Arts Center parking lot, with nearly 100 vendors, live music and drag performances during the festival, according to a news release.

Yes, and: The second annual Trans March, which seeks to give transgender people visibility as well as a space to speak out against violence, transphobia and oppression, will take place at noon Saturday on Dickson Street.

C4, an LGBTQ+ nightclub on West Spring Street, will host its annual White Party from 9pm-2am Saturday. Everyone wears white clothing to support HIV/AIDS education and research, and a portion of ticket sales go to HIV/AIDS initiatives. Tickets start at $15 and are only for those 18 and up.

Of note: The "Glitterville" event at George's Majestic Lounge is sold out. Sorry.