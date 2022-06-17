Your NW Arkansas guide to Pride
It's the 18th annual Northwest Arkansas Pride weekend.
Be smart: Pride commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York after police raided a gay club. The event is often attributed with kick-starting the gay rights movement.
- Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and often serves as a time to highlight gay and transgender rights and issues.
- Nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Equality hosts NWA Pride. Other groups and businesses also participate or are hosting special events this weekend.
What's happening: Downtown Fayetteville will be taken over by all things Pride on Saturday, including the festival from 11am-5pm on Dickson Street and West Avenue followed by the parade down Dickson Street.
- The Big Gay Market, with items from LGBTQ+ vendors, will be at the Walton Arts Center parking lot, with nearly 100 vendors, live music and drag performances during the festival, according to a news release.
Yes, and: The second annual Trans March, which seeks to give transgender people visibility as well as a space to speak out against violence, transphobia and oppression, will take place at noon Saturday on Dickson Street.
- C4, an LGBTQ+ nightclub on West Spring Street, will host its annual White Party from 9pm-2am Saturday. Everyone wears white clothing to support HIV/AIDS education and research, and a portion of ticket sales go to HIV/AIDS initiatives. Tickets start at $15 and are only for those 18 and up.
Go deeper: See a full list of events and a map.
Of note: The "Glitterville" event at George's Majestic Lounge is sold out. Sorry.
