Arkansas crime stats will be apples to oranges

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Visuals

About 87% of Arkansas law enforcement agencies reported 2021 crime data to the FBI, outpacing the national average of about 60%.

Detailed reporting statistics were provided to Axios by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit U.S. criminal justice watchdog.

Why it matters: Researchers use crime statistics to analyze contributing factors, correlations and the geography of crime.

More consistent data provides a clearer, more accurate picture of what's happening on the ground to better inform lawmakers as they shape public policy.

Yes, and: Since about 40% of the nation's 18,000 law enforcement agencies didn't report 2021 crime stats to the FBI, it will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze national trends and fact-check claims that politicians make about crime in their communities.

"It's going to be really hard for policymakers to look at what crime looks like in their own community and compare it to similar communities," Jacob Kaplan, a criminologist at Princeton University, told The Marshall Project.

Context: Last year, the FBI retired its nearly century-old national crime data collection program and switched to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which gathers more specific information on each incident.

Reporting by law enforcement to the FBI is voluntary.

All Arkansas law enforcement agencies are to have switched to using NIBRS in 2009.

Flashback: Last year, FBI data showed the violent crime rate in Arkansas hit an all-time high, well above the U.S. rate. While the Arkansas rate is probably accurate, a University of Arkansas professor told Axios the comparison to national data is flawed due to under-reporting in other states.

By the numbers: Of the 307 enforcement agencies in Arkansas, only 39 — about 13% — did not report crime data to the FBI, according to The Marshall Project.

Of note: Arkansas State Police was one of those; however, data for incidents in which ASP assists is reported by local law enforcement agencies.

Zoom in: Four NWA police departments show up as not reporting data to the FBI.

Officials with Centerton and Springdale told Axios their agencies had issues with software transitions.

Chief Jason Travis of Goshen told Axios that previous chiefs had not reported NIBRS data, but he's updated software and will be reporting consistently.

Lt. Keith Lawson with Cave Springs said the agency missed the FBI's March 7 deadline due to some clerical issues.

All four have since submitted their available data for 2021.

What to watch: While The Marshall Project report reveals who reported data, it doesn't go into detail about what the crime data is.