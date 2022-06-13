56 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent around NWA starting at $30 an hour

Sami Sparber
Backyard pool with basketball hoop
Great pool for kids in Bentonville. Photo courtesy of Swimply

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes for leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.
1. Great pool for kids

Take a dip in this family-friendly pool with a relaxing setup and lots of privacy.

Location: Bentonville.

Cost: $30 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.

backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply
2. "Beautiful Day"

Bring a group and enjoy this property's luxe guest house and heated pool.

Location: Springdale.

Cost: $64-$80 per hour for up to 30 guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after 30 guests).

backyard pool with guest house
Photo courtesy of Swimply
3. "Kensington Oasis"

Kick back in this sprawling getaway that's great for parties and entertaining.

Location: Bentonville.

Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to 10 guests (plus $1 an hour per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

backyard pool oasis
Photo courtesy of Swimply
