3 private pools to rent around NWA starting at $30 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes for leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.
1. Great pool for kids
Take a dip in this family-friendly pool with a relaxing setup and lots of privacy.
Location: Bentonville.
Cost: $30 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 15.
2. "Beautiful Day"
Bring a group and enjoy this property's luxe guest house and heated pool.
Location: Springdale.
Cost: $64-$80 per hour for up to 30 guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after 30 guests).
3. "Kensington Oasis"
Kick back in this sprawling getaway that's great for parties and entertaining.
Location: Bentonville.
Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to 10 guests (plus $1 an hour per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.