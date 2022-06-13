3 private pools to rent around NWA starting at $30 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes for leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.

Take a dip in this family-friendly pool with a relaxing setup and lots of privacy.

Location: Bentonville.

Cost: $30 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.

Photo courtesy of Swimply

Bring a group and enjoy this property's luxe guest house and heated pool.

Location: Springdale.

Cost: $64-$80 per hour for up to 30 guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after 30 guests).

Photo courtesy of Swimply

Kick back in this sprawling getaway that's great for parties and entertaining.

Location: Bentonville.

Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to 10 guests (plus $1 an hour per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.