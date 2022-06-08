Walmart outlines zero emission strategy

Walmart will soon start trying out a variety of eco-friendly vehicles for its fleet, Fernando Cortes, the company's vice president of transportation, announced Tuesday during UP.Summit in Bentonville.

The big picture: This is a strategy for reaching zero emissions by 2040, a goal Walmart set two years ago.

"We cannot get there without addressing the fleet. That's 24% of our emissions," Cortes told Axios.

What's happening: The corporate giant will have pilot programs using natural gas, hydrogen and electric vehicles.

What they're saying: Cortes said he believes the combination is the solution.

"It will all depend on the range of that solution, the footprint of that solution and the availability of that technology and infrastructure that goes with it. … We want to be on the leading edge of trying these things," he said.

Details: