Walmart outlines zero emission strategy
Walmart will soon start trying out a variety of eco-friendly vehicles for its fleet, Fernando Cortes, the company's vice president of transportation, announced Tuesday during UP.Summit in Bentonville.
The big picture: This is a strategy for reaching zero emissions by 2040, a goal Walmart set two years ago.
- "We cannot get there without addressing the fleet. That's 24% of our emissions," Cortes told Axios.
What's happening: The corporate giant will have pilot programs using natural gas, hydrogen and electric vehicles.
What they're saying: Cortes said he believes the combination is the solution.
- "It will all depend on the range of that solution, the footprint of that solution and the availability of that technology and infrastructure that goes with it. … We want to be on the leading edge of trying these things," he said.
Details:
- Walmart intends to be the first transportation company to receive Indiana-based Cummins' new, 15-liter natural gas engine and will add a few to its trucks next year.
- It'll also be the first company in the U.S. to test Texas-based Capacity's first second-generation, hydrogen fuel cell yard truck, expected to operate for up to 10 hours on one refuel, have a faster refuel time and depend less on the electric charging grid.
- Walmart plans to run electric day cab trucks to pick up loads from suppliers and deliver them to a consolidation center in California. It also recently began operating its first electric refrigerated trailer in the U.S.
- Walmart has been running zero emissions electric yard trucks in its distribution centers over the last year and will continue working to pair these trucks with wind, solar or hydro powers, according to the company.
