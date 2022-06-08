Casual pubs for the win

Alex here. I love a good pub, so I've been meaning to tell you about one you may not have stumbled upon yet.

What's happening: The First Seat Pub & Grill is serving up sandwiches, burgers and wings. And, of course, a full bar with plenty of local favorite beers.

The intrigue: It's a good casual (and affordable) spot in downtown Bentonville, which is home to an increasing number of not-so-casual restaurants, bringing some needed variety.

The spot, which opened in 2019, is a bit hidden — the only entrance is from the parking lot on Southwest A Street across from the Record.

And it feels sports bar-ish. Definitely a game-watching option.

What to order: I'm a fan of the Green Hen — a sandwich with chicken, tomato, pesto and Swiss cheese with fries, which are flat and crispy.

What's next: I recently learned they have brunch on weekends. I will be trying it.

When and where: 11am-11pm Monday through Wednesday, 11am-1am Thursday and Friday, 8am-1am Saturday, and 9:30am-10pm Sunday at 106 SW Second St.