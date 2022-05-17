4 hours ago - Business
Northwest Arkansas drops to No. 7 on Best Places to Live list
The NWA metro fell three spots to No. 7 in the annual U.S. News & World Report Best Places to Live list.
- The 2022-23 list released Tuesday morning, places Huntsville, Alabama, as the No. 1 place to live, up from No. 3 last year.
- NWA follows Colorado Springs, Colorado; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Boulder, Colorado.; San Jose, California; and Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina.
Why it matters: The list is frequently cited in publicity materials that help drive tourism and recruitment to our region.
Details: U.S. News uses a mix of job market data, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration to rank metropolitan statistical areas.
The intrigue: Though the U.S. News list only uses "Fayetteville" in its rankings, all locations are ranked by metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs.
- The official name of Northwest Arkansas is the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA, which astonishingly omits Bentonville.
- To avoid confusion and be inclusive, Axios uses the term Northwest Arkansas metro or NWA metro for our MSA.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.