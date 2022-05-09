Axios guide for NW Arkansas voters in 2022 primary elections

The race for who will govern the Natural State for the next four years begins this morning.

What's happening: Early voting for the May 24 preferential primary election officially starts at 8am today and ends at 5pm on May 23.

Why it matters: About 80% of Arkansas state legislative seats will be settled by the May primary and not the general election in November, U of A political science professor Janine Parry told KUAF-FM.

"Not to mention all the county-level offices and anything else that's partisan — the general election will be a walk for them, so it all boils down to the [primary] election," Parry said.

"Voting in November is like showing up on Tuesday for Monday night football," Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Sulfur Springs) told Axios recently. "It'll be over."

Threat level: Primaries typically have low voter turnout. In Arkansas, only between 20% and 40% of registered voters turned out for primary elections in the past decade, so a minority of voters make choices for the majority of residents.

The intrigue: Arkansas' open primary means voters can choose to participate in either the Democrat or Republican primary, regardless of which party they're registered with.

To help educate Arkansans about which primary their vote will have the most impact, independent group Common Ground AR has launched the Personal Impact Calculator.

At a glance, voters can see which primaries dominate in their counties.

Context: Hendren founded Common Ground AR last year after he split with the Republican party over partisan issues. He's not seeking reelection.

Things you should know: The deadline to register to vote in the primary has already passed, but there's still plenty of time to register for the November general election.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is May 17. To drop it off in person, the deadline is May 20.

Benton County

Washington County

Stay informed: Find your polling site, check your registration status, and view sample ballots.