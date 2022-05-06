I hunted rattlesnakes in Oklahoma, and here's how it went

Worth here with a dispatch from Mangum, Oklahoma.

In a dusty town where the church marquee reads "pray for rain," hundreds of people turned out for a rattlesnake derby and flea market. It's held here every year on the last weekend of April.

What happened: For the first time, I decided to don boots, plunk down an $80 deposit for a snake catcher and go hunt rattlers on 600 acres filled with mesquite trees and scrub brush.

Goading by the family got my son, Gray, to join me on the hunt, which was loosely supervised.

Why it matters (to me): V. L. "Sparky" Sparkman, my grandfather, was on the committee that jump-started the event in 1966 to both cut the snake population and lure out-of-town money to this speck of a town, now home to less than 3,000.

It was a small way to connect with his memory, though I'm told he probably never participated in a hunt.

Details: We looked for flat heads, flicking tongues and diamond-shaped patterns in the scant shade, under rocks and sheets of tin. We listened for rattles.

The idea: find a snake, pick it up (with the yard-long catcher) and put it in a bucket.

When I asked for tips on how to hunt, we were told, "Don't step on 'em."

The verdict: 82 degrees is hot in full sun, and Oklahoma isn't flat. What passes for trees doesn't give shade, but it does create a maze. Within 20 minutes, Gray and I were separated.

Two and a half hours of poking, squinting, careful stepping and close listening brought nothing.

If I saw a rattlesnake, it was invisible. I'm sure several saw me but paid no mind to the novice.

The intrigue: The experience left me with more questions than answers. I worry the snakes are over-hunted, that our thirst for thrills endangers the ecology.

These are things I'll ponder in the coming months.

The bottom line: There's always next year.

A bucket and catcher on the hunt for rattlesnakes. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios