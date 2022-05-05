May 5, 2022 - Things to Do

How to celebrate Mother's Day in Northwest Arkansas

Alex Golden
Illustration of a bouquet of tulips with
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're stumped for ideas on how to celebrate Mom, you’ve come to the right place.

1. Start with somewhere nice for brunch.
  • Ella's Table — This spot inside the historic Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus has fantastic breakfast basics a la carte and not-so-basics, like duck confit potato hash.

Where: 465 N. Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville

  • Emelia's Kitchen — The menu includes a range of omelets, scrambles and eggs Benedicts. It’s on Dickson Street, so you can walk to local shops afterward.

Where: 309 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

  • Mirabella's Table — You pay a flat fee of $20 for the carousel kitchen brunch that includes menu items that remind you you're at an Italian restaurant, like the brunch pizza.

Where: 4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10 in Rogers

  • Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill — There's no rule that says you can't have seafood at breakfast. The menu features a crab and lobster omelet and a Benedict with crab cakes.

Where: 1800 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.

  • Pressroom — Several shareables are on the menu at this downtown Bentonville spot.

Where: 100 NW 2nd St., Suite 100

2. Flowers are classic. Here are three local deals.
3. Do something fun together
  • Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town tickets as low as $30 are still on sale. The show is 7pm on Mother’s Day at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.
  • Pink House Alchemy and Sip of Southern are hosting a Mother’s Day Tea Party at Pink House Alchemy on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Tickets range from $50-$60 and are available online.
  • Admission is free for mothers and mother figures at Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville on Sunday. And they get a potted succulent while supplies last.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more