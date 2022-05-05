Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're stumped for ideas on how to celebrate Mom, you’ve come to the right place.

1. Start with somewhere nice for brunch.

Ella's Table — This spot inside the historic Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus has fantastic breakfast basics a la carte and not-so-basics, like duck confit potato hash.

Where: 465 N. Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville

Emelia's Kitchen — The menu includes a range of omelets, scrambles and eggs Benedicts. It’s on Dickson Street, so you can walk to local shops afterward.

Where: 309 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Mirabella's Table — You pay a flat fee of $20 for the carousel kitchen brunch that includes menu items that remind you you're at an Italian restaurant, like the brunch pizza.

Where: 4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10 in Rogers

Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill — There's no rule that says you can't have seafood at breakfast. The menu features a crab and lobster omelet and a Benedict with crab cakes.

Where: 1800 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.

Pressroom — Several shareables are on the menu at this downtown Bentonville spot.

Where: 100 NW 2nd St., Suite 100

2. Flowers are classic. Here are three local deals.

This Pigmint arrangement with lavender, cream and pink tones for $65.

A variety of bouquets ranging from $40-$95 at Matkins Flowers and Greenhouse.

Or pick from yellow, purple and pink arrangements at Just Petaling ranging from $55-$120.

3. Do something fun together