May 5, 2022 - Things to Do
How to celebrate Mother's Day in Northwest Arkansas
Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're stumped for ideas on how to celebrate Mom, you’ve come to the right place.
1. Start with somewhere nice for brunch.
- Ella's Table — This spot inside the historic Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus has fantastic breakfast basics a la carte and not-so-basics, like duck confit potato hash.
Where: 465 N. Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville
- Emelia's Kitchen — The menu includes a range of omelets, scrambles and eggs Benedicts. It’s on Dickson Street, so you can walk to local shops afterward.
Where: 309 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.
- Mirabella's Table — You pay a flat fee of $20 for the carousel kitchen brunch that includes menu items that remind you you're at an Italian restaurant, like the brunch pizza.
Where: 4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10 in Rogers
- Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill — There's no rule that says you can't have seafood at breakfast. The menu features a crab and lobster omelet and a Benedict with crab cakes.
Where: 1800 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.
Where: 100 NW 2nd St., Suite 100
2. Flowers are classic. Here are three local deals.
- This Pigmint arrangement with lavender, cream and pink tones for $65.
- A variety of bouquets ranging from $40-$95 at Matkins Flowers and Greenhouse.
- Or pick from yellow, purple and pink arrangements at Just Petaling ranging from $55-$120.
3. Do something fun together
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town tickets as low as $30 are still on sale. The show is 7pm on Mother’s Day at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.
- Pink House Alchemy and Sip of Southern are hosting a Mother’s Day Tea Party at Pink House Alchemy on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Tickets range from $50-$60 and are available online.
- Admission is free for mothers and mother figures at Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville on Sunday. And they get a potted succulent while supplies last.
