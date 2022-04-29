Razorback Regional Greenway getting a makeover

The current zero-mile post. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The Razorback Regional Greenway is getting a new look.

What's happening: A series of updates to the trail's brand (it's look, typography, logo and signage) including the wayfinding maps, will be happening all year, according to the Razorback Greenway Alliance.

Why it matters: The greenway has its different brand and signage determined by the cities it passes through. The new design will tie everything together visually, make the trails easier to navigate and help with marketing outside of NWA.

Flashback: The alliance was formed in 2020. It's meant to drive jurisdictional collaboration with Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, Johnson and Fayetteville so the greenway has a regional presence.

Yes, and: When it was dedicated in 2015, the full length of the greenway was 36 miles. Additions to both the north and south of the trail system have since made it 40 miles. That's why wayfinding markers need to be updated.

What's next: A soft launch of the brand refresh will happen on May 7 at Springdale's Shiloh Square during the bi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride.