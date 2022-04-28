3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits.

Details: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.

Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.

Address: 201 N.W. A St.

The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios

Details: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.

Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).

Address: 110 S. College Ave.

Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly

Details: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.

Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.

Address: 303 W. Dickson St.