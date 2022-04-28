2 hours ago - Things to Do

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Sami Sparber
Front sign that says Dickson Street Pub
Dickson Street Pub. Photo courtesy of the pub

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits.

1. The Preacher's Son

Details: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.

Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.

Address: 201 N.W. A St.

People sitting on a rooftop bar
The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios
2. Feed and Folly

Details: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.

Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).

Address: 110 S. College Ave.

A view of a rooftop bar with a church behind it
Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly
3. Dickson Street Pub

Details: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.

Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.

Address: 303 W. Dickson St.

Rooftop bar covered in ivy
Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
