3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas
Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.
Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits.
1. The Preacher's Son
Details: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.
Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.
Address: 201 N.W. A St.
2. Feed and Folly
Details: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.
Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).
Address: 110 S. College Ave.
3. Dickson Street Pub
Details: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.
Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.
Address: 303 W. Dickson St.
