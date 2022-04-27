2 hours ago - News

Grants to help Northwest Arkansas farmers expand operations

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of repeating dinner plate emojis with smiley faces on them.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Northwest Arkansas Food Systems will start helping farmers with grants before the newly announced $31 million Springdale hub opens in early 2024.

  • The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) launched NWA Food Systems to help local farmers and food entrepreneurs grow their businesses and give residents more access to locally grown food.

What's happening: The food systems initiative received $730,000 from WFF to make the grants.

Why it matters: The grants will help farmers expand operations, improve soil health and provide access to local produce through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Details: WFF did not provide a breakdown for how funds will be divided, but this is where they will be distributed:

