Grants to help Northwest Arkansas farmers expand operations

Northwest Arkansas Food Systems will start helping farmers with grants before the newly announced $31 million Springdale hub opens in early 2024.

The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) launched NWA Food Systems to help local farmers and food entrepreneurs grow their businesses and give residents more access to locally grown food.

What's happening: The food systems initiative received $730,000 from WFF to make the grants.

Why it matters: The grants will help farmers expand operations, improve soil health and provide access to local produce through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Details: WFF did not provide a breakdown for how funds will be divided, but this is where they will be distributed: