Dollar Slice Club lives up to its name

I'll disclose that every pizza-by-the-slice place will forever be compared to a wildly positive experience I had in New York City late one night years ago.

With that out of the way, I can dive into my thoughts on Fayetteville's Dollar Slice Club on Dickson Street.

The schtick: One joins the club via an app and by paying $5 per month (plus tax and a fee; it comes to about $6). Members receive discounts on each order.

A slice of cheese pizza goes for $3 to a nonmember, but $1 to a member. A pepperoni slice sells to a nonmember for $3.50, but members get a dollar off.

There's no cap on how much or how often you buy, so a membership could pay for itself in just a couple of visits.

The setup: I ordered two slices: pepperoni ($3.50) and the Bianca ($4), which is mozzarella, ricotta, some Romano and garlic, both served up on a paper plate.

I splurged on a fountain drink since they offer Maine Root Beer ($2).

The verdict: Let me point out that Dollar Slice Club is mere steps from the U of A campus.

It's open until 3am Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight every other day.

The location is between the bar scene on Dickson and where thousands of students live. And it's cheap.

The bottom line: It's not great pizza. But what Dollar Slice Club lacks in culinary arts, it makes up for in understanding its target demographic.