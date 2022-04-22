April 23 is the 15th annual National Record Store Day.

Yes, records as in albums, LPs and EPs.

The idea is to drive sales of records and promote special vinyl drops.

The big picture: In 2020, U.S. vinyl sales topped CD sales for the first time since 1986, Axios' Erica Pandey reported last fall.

The pandemic had a lot to do with both people jumping into the hobby and existing hobbyists beefing up their collections.

Vinyl record sales topped $1 billion in 2021, up 61% from the year before.

Zoom in: There are only a few retailers that specialize in selling vinyl records in NWA. Block Street Records, with stores in Fayetteville and Bentonville, is the largest.

The stores sell both new and used stock.

Block Street owner Wade Ogle told Axios the national recognition on Record Store Day has been "pretty phenomenal" for his business in years past.

The intrigue: Customers range from young teens to the elderly, he said. The appeal is a more immersive experience while listening to music.

Big Fish Vinyl Records in Springdale sells only vintage albums and has a following of collectors from around the region.

Owner Rod Cameron told us this type of collecting is more about the thrill of the rare find, like a mint condition 1955 Hank Williams album he picked up recently.

The bottom line: A novice can get entry-level listening equipment for $300 or get pretty decent gear for around $1,000 at Block Street, Ogle said.