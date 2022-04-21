Breakfast biscuits come to Bentonville
There are new biscuits in town.
What's happening: Delta Biscuit Co., a food truck that moved to Bentonville from Little Rock earlier this month, is serving up serious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.
- The menu includes items like the Dr. Jones, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese.
The verdict: The Madness — eggs, cheese, sausage and jelly on a biscuit — is a classic done right totally worth the $9. The biscuit melts in your mouth, and the whole sandwich hit the spot.
- These are on the large side and make for a solid breakfast. Also, fair warning that they're a bit messy — I wouldn't recommend walking and eating.
When and where: 7am-1pm Wednesday through Saturday at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville.
