Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Walmart dominates grocery sales in Northwest Arkansas, with Walmart stores, Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Club accounting for 79% of the market share in the region, according to data from Chain Store Guides, LLC.

Yes, and: Harps stores hold their own, accounting for 10.2%.

Zoom out: Walmart also leads sales in the Little Rock region, but not by as much. Its portfolio of stores accounts for about 51% of the market share.

Kroger, which doesn't have any NWA stores, accounts for about 34% of the market share in the Little Rock metro.

Where we shop: