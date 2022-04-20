39 mins ago - Business

Walmart wins NWA grocery wars

Alex Golden
Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Walmart dominates grocery sales in Northwest Arkansas, with Walmart stores, Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Club accounting for 79% of the market share in the region, according to data from Chain Store Guides, LLC.

Yes, and: Harps stores hold their own, accounting for 10.2%.

Zoom out: Walmart also leads sales in the Little Rock region, but not by as much. Its portfolio of stores accounts for about 51% of the market share.

  • Kroger, which doesn't have any NWA stores, accounts for about 34% of the market share in the Little Rock metro.

Where we shop:

  • Worth's kitchen is stocked primarily by Walmart Neighborhood Market with some occasional stock-ups on soaps, toothpaste and snacks from Sam's Club.
  • Alex is contributing to ALDI's 1.8% of market share. She likes that it's basically the TJ Maxx of grocery stores, where you can find great deals and possibly a random household item. She also shops at Walmart Neighborhood Market.
