Walmart wins NWA grocery wars
Walmart dominates grocery sales in Northwest Arkansas, with Walmart stores, Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Club accounting for 79% of the market share in the region, according to data from Chain Store Guides, LLC.
Yes, and: Harps stores hold their own, accounting for 10.2%.
Zoom out: Walmart also leads sales in the Little Rock region, but not by as much. Its portfolio of stores accounts for about 51% of the market share.
- Kroger, which doesn't have any NWA stores, accounts for about 34% of the market share in the Little Rock metro.
Where we shop:
- Worth's kitchen is stocked primarily by Walmart Neighborhood Market with some occasional stock-ups on soaps, toothpaste and snacks from Sam's Club.
- Alex is contributing to ALDI's 1.8% of market share. She likes that it's basically the TJ Maxx of grocery stores, where you can find great deals and possibly a random household item. She also shops at Walmart Neighborhood Market.
