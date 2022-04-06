Washington County stops rental assistance

Washington County ended its rental assistance program because it has not received all of the federal money that it expected to help people affected by the pandemic, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Why it matters: Some people who have already been approved to receive assistance may not end up getting any money.

Yes, but: Beth Coger, Democratic Party nominee for the District 9 seat on the Quorum Court, suggested the court use CARES Act money to cover promised rental assistance.

No action has been taken.

By the numbers: The county has delivered more than $13 million in emergency rental assistance to about 4,000 households. It is expected to receive another $3.4 million in rental assistance that hasn't materialized.

Of note: A Washington County official did not respond to an Axios inquiry Tuesday asking why the county hasn't received the money.