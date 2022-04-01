NWA is nation's 8th best-performing large city

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Milken Institute; Note: Large and small cities classified according to U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

NWA is one of the nation's top metros when it comes to economic resilience and opportunity, according to a Milken Institute analysis of U.S. metropolitan areas.

Driving the news: The region ranked No. 8 in best-performing large cities in the U.S.

What it means: The analysis considered factors such as job growth, wage and salary growth and access to broadband.

Details: The region is becoming a tech hub as businesses such as Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt expand their online infrastructure, heightening demand for data analytics, software engineering, product development and information technology jobs, according to Milken.

We're also seeing more startups because of the proximity and opportunity to work directly with our large employers.

Yes, but: The analysis notes that high housing costs could negatively affect NWA's ability to attract new residents.

Zoom out: The best-performing large metropolitan area was Provo-Orem in Utah followed by Austin, Texas.