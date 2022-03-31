Big Orange is a haven for vegans

That coconut whipped cream is where it's at. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I have a vegan in my life. And I'm betting many of you do too or are vegan yourselves, so you know the struggle to find safe restaurants is real.

Enter Big Orange — a place where vegans, vegetarians and carnivores can eat together in harmony. I'd like to point out that french fries, the great equalizer, are vegan.

Details: Big Orange is mostly a burger joint, and you can choose between turkey, all-beef, a blend of beef and veggies or an all-veggie patty, and you can also get a vegan or gluten-free bun. Or try the falafel and lentil sandwich.

But today, we're here to talk about their vegan milkshakes.

The verdict: I tried the vegan version of the I Dream in Cookies and Cream milkshake, and I didn't feel like I was missing out on anything. It's made with soy instead of dairy ice cream and has coconut whipped cream. It's noticeably lighter than the standard milkshakes I've had before at Big Orange, but doesn't sacrifice any cookies and cream flavor.

The vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and peanut butter and chocolate can all be ordered vegan. So if you or any of your friends don't do dairy, this is a great dessert stop for you.

When and where: 11am–9pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am–10pm Friday and Saturday at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd. Suite 3100 in Rogers.