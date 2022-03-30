4 walking trails near Northwest Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here, so it's time to stretch those legs a bit and enjoy all the Ozarks have to offer.

Here are a few nearby and easy walking trails to add to your rotation.

Take a lap on this paved fitness trail that rings the lake near Bentonville.

Surface: asphalt, concrete

asphalt, concrete Length: 3.2 miles

3.2 miles Parking: available in two lots within the park

Centrally located, this trail connects to many of Fayetteville's residences, businesses and parks.

Surface: asphalt, concrete

asphalt, concrete Length: 4.4 miles

4.4 miles Parking: available at nearby Gordon Long Park

Challenge yourself to complete this popular loop near Johnson.

Surface: paved

paved Length: 5.4 miles

5.4 miles Parking: available in a lot off of East Zion Road

The Lake Fayetteville loop. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Go for a run or bring your dog (on a leash!), and enjoy some quiet time on this loop near Bentonville.

Surface: crushed gravel, natural and hard surface

crushed gravel, natural and hard surface Length: 1.8 miles

1.8 miles Parking: available in large lots off of Museum Way