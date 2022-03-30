2 hours ago - Things to Do

4 walking trails near Northwest Arkansas

Sami Sparber
Bella Vista Lake Trail
Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, so it's time to stretch those legs a bit and enjoy all the Ozarks have to offer.

  • Here are a few nearby and easy walking trails to add to your rotation.
Bella Vista Lake Trail

Take a lap on this paved fitness trail that rings the lake near Bentonville.

  • Surface: asphalt, concrete
  • Length: 3.2 miles
  • Parking: available in two lots within the park
Scull Creek Trail

Centrally located, this trail connects to many of Fayetteville's residences, businesses and parks.

  • Surface: asphalt, concrete
  • Length: 4.4 miles
  • Parking: available at nearby Gordon Long Park
The Lake Fayetteville Trail

Challenge yourself to complete this popular loop near Johnson.

  • Surface: paved
  • Length: 5.4 miles
  • Parking: available in a lot off of East Zion Road
Lake Fayetteville Trail
The Lake Fayetteville loop. Photo courtesy of AllTrails
North Forest Trail

Go for a run or bring your dog (on a leash!), and enjoy some quiet time on this loop near Bentonville.

  • Surface: crushed gravel, natural and hard surface
  • Length: 1.8 miles
  • Parking: available in large lots off of Museum Way
Photo of North Forest and Rock Ledge Trail Loop
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more