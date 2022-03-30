4 walking trails near Northwest Arkansas
Spring is here, so it's time to stretch those legs a bit and enjoy all the Ozarks have to offer.
- Here are a few nearby and easy walking trails to add to your rotation.
Bella Vista Lake Trail
Take a lap on this paved fitness trail that rings the lake near Bentonville.
- Surface: asphalt, concrete
- Length: 3.2 miles
- Parking: available in two lots within the park
Scull Creek Trail
Centrally located, this trail connects to many of Fayetteville's residences, businesses and parks.
- Surface: asphalt, concrete
- Length: 4.4 miles
- Parking: available at nearby Gordon Long Park
The Lake Fayetteville Trail
Challenge yourself to complete this popular loop near Johnson.
- Surface: paved
- Length: 5.4 miles
- Parking: available in a lot off of East Zion Road
North Forest Trail
Go for a run or bring your dog (on a leash!), and enjoy some quiet time on this loop near Bentonville.
- Surface: crushed gravel, natural and hard surface
- Length: 1.8 miles
- Parking: available in large lots off of Museum Way
