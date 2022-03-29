Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in select locations
Walmart will stop selling cigarettes at select stores in four states, including Arkansas, The Wall Street Journal first reported.
- The other states are California, Florida and New Mexico.
Driving the news: In an email to Axios, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed it would discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores but would not confirm the states, provide the number of stores impacted or a timeline.
- The Wall Street Journal reported Walmart has decided to use the space more efficiently at select locations.
Why it matters: The nation's largest retailer has faced criticism for selling tobacco products while also offering pharmacy services and increasing its in-store health offerings.
Context: The company raised the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 21, and stopped selling e-cigarettes and vaping supplies at Walmart and Sam's Club stores in 2019.
- Walmart does not carry smokeless tobacco — dips and chews — the spokesperson told Axios.
Flashback: Target stopped selling tobacco in 1996 and CVS in 2014.
Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.
