Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in select locations

Walmart will stop selling cigarettes at select stores in four states, including Arkansas, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

The other states are California, Florida and New Mexico.

Driving the news: In an email to Axios, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed it would discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores but would not confirm the states, provide the number of stores impacted or a timeline.

The Wall Street Journal reported Walmart has decided to use the space more efficiently at select locations.

Why it matters: The nation's largest retailer has faced criticism for selling tobacco products while also offering pharmacy services and increasing its in-store health offerings.

Context: The company raised the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 21, and stopped selling e-cigarettes and vaping supplies at Walmart and Sam's Club stores in 2019.

Walmart does not carry smokeless tobacco — dips and chews — the spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Target stopped selling tobacco in 1996 and CVS in 2014.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.