Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in select locations

Worth Sparkman
The outside of a Walmart store
A Walmart Supercenter in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Photo: Nathan J Fish/Sun-News via Imagn Content Services

Walmart will stop selling cigarettes at select stores in four states, including Arkansas, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

  • The other states are California, Florida and New Mexico.

Driving the news: In an email to Axios, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed it would discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores but would not confirm the states, provide the number of stores impacted or a timeline.

  • The Wall Street Journal reported Walmart has decided to use the space more efficiently at select locations.

Why it matters: The nation's largest retailer has faced criticism for selling tobacco products while also offering pharmacy services and increasing its in-store health offerings.

Context: The company raised the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 21, and stopped selling e-cigarettes and vaping supplies at Walmart and Sam's Club stores in 2019.

  • Walmart does not carry smokeless tobacco — dips and chews — the spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Target stopped selling tobacco in 1996 and CVS in 2014.

Editor's note: Reporter Worth Sparkman is a Walmart shareholder.

